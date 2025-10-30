ICC Chairman Jay Shah Meets IOC President Kirsty Coventry To Map The Road For Cricket's Return To Olympics In LA

Jay Shah, chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), has met IOC president Kirsty Coventry in Lausanne as the game of cricket makes its long-awaited return to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The influence of cricket has been extraordinary over the years. The game has been growing rapidly and has reached various parts of the world, where it hasn't been played actively in the past.

Cricket is making its much-awaited return to the Olympics as the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles will feature one of the most popular games once again.

ICC Chairperson Jay Shah expressed delight in meeting IOC President Kirsty Coventry. They discussed cricket's roadmap to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles and the progress that has been made so far.

Shah and Coventry also discussed the role cricket could play in the growth of the Olympic movement.

"It was a pleasure to meet with IOC President Kirsty Coventry to continue our ongoing discussions on the road to @LA28 and Cricket's return to the Olympic Games. We reflected on the progress made so far and the significant role cricket can play in the growth of the Olympic movement," Jay Shah wrote on the social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter).

The game of cricket will make its return to the Olympic Games after 128 years. The last time the game was played in the Olympics was in 1900, when the Summer Games were held in Paris.

Great Britain had bagged the gold medal after defeating France in a one-off match.

Cricket Makes A Grand Return To The Olympic Games

Cricket will return to the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028 in the T20 format. The matches are expected to take place at the Fairgrounds Cricket Stadium in Pomona.