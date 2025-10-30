'Would Love To Play India In A Final': Marizanne Kapp Expresses Her Desire To Face Women In Blue In ICC World Cup Summit Clash

South Africa crushed England by 125 runs in the semifinal to march into the ICC Women's World Cup final. Riding on Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp's heroics, the Proteas will now face the winner of the India vs Australia 2nd semifinal match in the summit clash.

Marizanne Kapp Wants To Face India In Final

Wolvaardt brought up her maiden World Cup century and smashed 169 off 143 balls despite losing wickets at regular intervals. She hit 20 fours and 4 sixes to help the Proteas secure a maiden appearance in the ODI final. Tazmin Brits (45), Marizanne Kapp (42) and Chloe Tryon (33*) also chipped in with valuable contributions as South Africa piled up a massive 319 runs in Guwahati.

Kapp, who led South Africa for a brief period, wants India in the final. At the post press conference, she said, “Look, we've been saying for a couple of years now, I would love to play India in a final especially I feel like when I play in India, even though the crowd is against me, it feels like they're shouting for me. So, I love the crowds."

South Africa Crushed England To Storm Into World Cup Final

Kapp produced two delightful deliveries in the very first over to remove Amy Jones and Heather Knight. Tammy Beaumont too soon followed in their footsteps after Ayabonga Khaka dismissed her. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey threatened to take the game away with a solid 100-run partnership. But Sune Luus broke the partnership, and the Proteas didn't look back from that point.

England went on to lose quick wickets and were bundled out for 194 runs. Kapp also took out the dangerous Sophia Dunkley and ended up with a five-wicket haul. This is South Africa's consecutive final appearances in World Cups after their disappointing defeat in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand last year.