ICC Confirms Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, India-Pakistan Clash Locked In for Thrilling Edgbaston Showdown

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the entire schedule for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Following the World Cup Qualifiers in Nepal, 12 teams have punched their tickets for the marquee tournament. The New Zealand White Ferns would defend their title, with pulsating matches set to happen across iconic cricket grounds in England and Wales.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Nepal saw Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands and Scotland secure a spot in the marquee event after an intense qualification campaign. Expect it to be a solid box-office affair following the Women's World Cup 2025 in India, where Women's Cricket gained major reach.

India, Pakistan Pitted In Group A, Hosts England To Face WI, NZ, SL & More

Six teams have been divided into two groups to complete the 12-team line-up, with co-hosts England all set to kick off the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 against Sri Lanka in Edgbaston. The Netherlands would make their maiden appearance in the Women's T20 World Cup.

The Indian women's cricket team would begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in a high-pulsating encounter. The arch-rivals would kick off their W-T20 WC campaign against each other in the group-stage competition.

Advertisement

The Women in Blue would face the Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh and Australia in the group stage before the semifinal.

Advertisement

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: All The Groups And Confirmed Schedule

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Groups

Group 1: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands

Group 2: West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: All The Fixtures