Updated 24 February 2026 at 15:05 IST
ICC Confirms Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, India-Pakistan Clash Locked In for Thrilling Edgbaston Showdown
ICC confirmed the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 schedule in England and Wales, featuring 12 teams. Defending champions New Zealand lead the lineup alongside Australia, India, England, and more.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the entire schedule for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Following the World Cup Qualifiers in Nepal, 12 teams have punched their tickets for the marquee tournament. The New Zealand White Ferns would defend their title, with pulsating matches set to happen across iconic cricket grounds in England and Wales.
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Nepal saw Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands and Scotland secure a spot in the marquee event after an intense qualification campaign. Expect it to be a solid box-office affair following the Women's World Cup 2025 in India, where Women's Cricket gained major reach.
India, Pakistan Pitted In Group A, Hosts England To Face WI, NZ, SL & More
Six teams have been divided into two groups to complete the 12-team line-up, with co-hosts England all set to kick off the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 against Sri Lanka in Edgbaston. The Netherlands would make their maiden appearance in the Women's T20 World Cup.
The Indian women's cricket team would begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in a high-pulsating encounter. The arch-rivals would kick off their W-T20 WC campaign against each other in the group-stage competition.
Advertisement
The Women in Blue would face the Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh and Australia in the group stage before the semifinal.
Also Read: Umpire Steve Bucknor Admits 22-Year-Old Error; Calls Controversial LBW Call Against Sachin Tendulkar a 'Mistake'
Advertisement
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: All The Groups And Confirmed Schedule
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Groups
Group 1: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands
Group 2: West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland
Also Read: ICC Makes T20 World Cup Semifinal Plans Flexible, Eden Gardens Could Lose Hosting Rights, Here's Why
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: All The Fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Friday 12 June
|England v Sri Lanka
|Edgbaston
|11:00 PM
|Saturday 13 June
|Scotland v Ireland
|Old Trafford Cricket Ground
|03:00 PM
|Saturday 13 June
|Australia v South Africa
|Old Trafford Cricket Ground
|08:00 PM
|Saturday 13 June
|West Indies v New Zealand
|Hampshire Bowl
|11:00 PM
|Sunday 14 June
|Bangladesh v Netherlands
|Edgbaston
|03:00 PM
|Sunday 14 June
|India v Pakistan
|Edgbaston
|08:00 PM
|Tuesday 16 June
|New Zealand v Sri Lanka
|Hampshire Bowl
|08:00 PM
|Tuesday 16 June
|England v Ireland
|Hampshire Bowl
|11:00 PM
|Wednesday 17 June
|Australia v Bangladesh
|Headingley
|03:00 PM
|Wednesday 17 June
|India v Netherlands
|Headingley
|08:00 PM
|Wednesday 17 June
|South Africa v Pakistan
|Edgbaston
|11:00 PM
|Thursday 18 June
|West Indies v Scotland
|Headingley
|11:00 PM
|Friday 19 June
|New Zealand v Ireland
|Hampshire Bowl
|11:00 PM
|Saturday 20 June
|Australia v Netherlands
|Hampshire Bowl
|03:00 PM
|Saturday 20 June
|Pakistan v Bangladesh
|Hampshire Bowl
|08:00 PM
|Saturday 20 June
|England v Scotland
|Headingley
|11:00 PM
|Sunday 21 June
|West Indies v Sri Lanka
|Bristol County Ground
|03:00 PM
|Sunday 21 June
|South Africa v India
|Old Trafford Cricket Ground
|08:00 PM
|Tuesday 23 June
|New Zealand v Scotland
|Bristol County Ground
|03:00 PM
|Tuesday 23 June
|Sri Lanka v Ireland
|Bristol County Ground
|08:00 PM
|Tuesday 23 June
|Australia v Pakistan
|Headingley
|11:00 PM
|Wednesday 24 June
|England v West Indies
|Lord’s Cricket Ground
|11:00 PM
|Thursday 25 June
|India v Bangladesh
|Old Trafford Cricket Ground
|08:00 PM
|Thursday 25 June
|South Africa v Netherlands
|Bristol County Ground
|11:00 PM
|Friday 26 June
|Sri Lanka v Scotland
|Old Trafford Cricket Ground
|11:00 PM
|Saturday 27 June
|Pakistan v Netherlands
|Bristol County Ground
|03:00 PM
|Saturday 27 June
|West Indies v Ireland
|Bristol County Ground
|08:00 PM
|Saturday 27 June
|England v New Zealand
|The Oval
|11:00 PM
|Sunday 28 June
|South Africa v Bangladesh
|Lord’s Cricket Ground
|03:00 PM
|Sunday 28 June
|Australia v India
|Lord’s Cricket Ground
|08:00 PM
|Tuesday 30 June
|TBC v TBC (Semi Final 1)
|The Oval
|08:00 PM
|Thursday 2 July
|TBC v TBC (Semi Final 2)
|The Oval
|11:00 PM
|Sunday 5 July
|TBC v TBC (The Final)
|Lord’s Cricket Ground
|08:00 PM
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 24 February 2026 at 14:35 IST