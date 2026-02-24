Republic World
  • ICC Confirms Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, India-Pakistan Clash Locked In for Thrilling Edgbaston Showdown

Updated 24 February 2026 at 15:05 IST

ICC confirmed the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 schedule in England and Wales, featuring 12 teams. Defending champions New Zealand lead the lineup alongside Australia, India, England, and more.

Pavitra Shome
ICC Women's T20 World Cup Trophy
ICC Women's T20 World Cup Trophy | Image: Screengrab/Instagram/@sharjahcricketstadium

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the entire schedule for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Following the World Cup Qualifiers in Nepal, 12 teams have punched their tickets for the marquee tournament. The New Zealand White Ferns would defend their title, with pulsating matches set to happen across iconic cricket grounds in England and Wales.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Nepal saw Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands and Scotland secure a spot in the marquee event after an intense qualification campaign. Expect it to be a solid box-office affair following the Women's World Cup 2025 in India, where Women's Cricket gained major reach.

India, Pakistan Pitted In Group A, Hosts England To Face WI, NZ, SL & More

Six teams have been divided into two groups to complete the 12-team line-up, with co-hosts England all set to kick off the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 against Sri Lanka in Edgbaston. The Netherlands would make their maiden appearance in the Women's T20 World Cup.

The Indian women's cricket team would begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in a high-pulsating encounter. The arch-rivals would kick off their W-T20 WC campaign against each other in the group-stage competition.

The Women in Blue would face the Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh and Australia in the group stage before the semifinal.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: All The Groups And Confirmed Schedule

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Groups

Group 1: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands

Group 2: West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: All The Fixtures

DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
Friday 12 JuneEngland v Sri LankaEdgbaston11:00 PM
Saturday 13 JuneScotland v IrelandOld Trafford Cricket Ground03:00 PM
Saturday 13 JuneAustralia v South AfricaOld Trafford Cricket Ground08:00 PM
Saturday 13 JuneWest Indies v New ZealandHampshire Bowl11:00 PM
Sunday 14 JuneBangladesh v NetherlandsEdgbaston03:00 PM
Sunday 14 JuneIndia v PakistanEdgbaston08:00 PM
Tuesday 16 JuneNew Zealand v Sri LankaHampshire Bowl08:00 PM
Tuesday 16 JuneEngland v IrelandHampshire Bowl11:00 PM
Wednesday 17 JuneAustralia v BangladeshHeadingley03:00 PM
Wednesday 17 JuneIndia v NetherlandsHeadingley08:00 PM
Wednesday 17 JuneSouth Africa v PakistanEdgbaston11:00 PM
Thursday 18 JuneWest Indies v ScotlandHeadingley11:00 PM
Friday 19 JuneNew Zealand v IrelandHampshire Bowl11:00 PM
Saturday 20 JuneAustralia v NetherlandsHampshire Bowl03:00 PM
Saturday 20 JunePakistan v BangladeshHampshire Bowl08:00 PM
Saturday 20 JuneEngland v ScotlandHeadingley11:00 PM
Sunday 21 JuneWest Indies v Sri LankaBristol County Ground03:00 PM
Sunday 21 JuneSouth Africa v IndiaOld Trafford Cricket Ground08:00 PM
Tuesday 23 JuneNew Zealand v ScotlandBristol County Ground03:00 PM
Tuesday 23 JuneSri Lanka v IrelandBristol County Ground08:00 PM
Tuesday 23 JuneAustralia v PakistanHeadingley11:00 PM
Wednesday 24 JuneEngland v West IndiesLord’s Cricket Ground11:00 PM
Thursday 25 JuneIndia v BangladeshOld Trafford Cricket Ground08:00 PM
Thursday 25 JuneSouth Africa v NetherlandsBristol County Ground11:00 PM
Friday 26 JuneSri Lanka v ScotlandOld Trafford Cricket Ground11:00 PM
Saturday 27 JunePakistan v NetherlandsBristol County Ground03:00 PM
Saturday 27 JuneWest Indies v IrelandBristol County Ground08:00 PM
Saturday 27 JuneEngland v New ZealandThe Oval11:00 PM
Sunday 28 JuneSouth Africa v BangladeshLord’s Cricket Ground03:00 PM
Sunday 28 JuneAustralia v IndiaLord’s Cricket Ground08:00 PM
Tuesday 30 JuneTBC v TBC (Semi Final 1)The Oval08:00 PM
Thursday 2 JulyTBC v TBC (Semi Final 2)The Oval11:00 PM
Sunday 5 JulyTBC v TBC (The Final)Lord’s Cricket Ground08:00 PM

