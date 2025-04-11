ICC Considers Major Shakeup In ODI Cricket, Could Follow IPL To Ditch Two New-Ball Rule: Report

The International Cricket Council is considering a major shakeup in ODI cricket. The new two-ball rule in the limited-over cricket could be scrapped as per a Cricbuzz report.

ICC Considering Tweaking The Two White-ball Rule In ODIs

Currently, teams are allowed to use two new balls each for 25 overs in order to prevent the ball from getting discoloured. But many have raised questions over this rule as it has diminished the possibility of reverse swing. As per the new rule, the bowling side will have the leverage of starting with two new balls. But they will only have the provision of choosing one ball from the 25 over mark. This will enhance the chance of a reverse swing as the ball would become 37-38 overs old.

Sachin Tendulkar also called for the removal of this rule as he insisted it has killed the reverse swing, an integral part of the bowling art, in the death overs.

He had posted on social media, "Having two new balls in one day cricket is a perfect recipe for disaster as each ball is not given the time to get old enough to reverse. We haven't seen reverse swing, an integral part of the death overs, for a long time."

The Cricket Committee, chaired by Sourav Ganguly, is believed to be behind this and as per Cricbuzz, further discussion is due to take place in the ICC meetings in Zimbabwe.

