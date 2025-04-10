'Yashasvi Jaiswal Isn't Focusing on Cricket': Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Basit Ali Compares RR Star to Prithvi Shaw Amid IPL 2025

IPL 2025, GT vs RR: Young Yashasvi Jaiswal is highly-rated and there is a solid reason behind it. He has got runs for the country in all three formats recently and is being looked at as one for the future. But even he has detractors. And one of them happens to be a former Pakistan cricketer.

Basit Ali, an ex-Pakistan cricketer, recently slammed Jaiswal over his performances in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The RR opener has managed to score merely 107 runs from 5 matches in IPL 2025 - that surely does not justify his potential. Also, he has merely one fifty-plus score in the five outings he has had so far in the ongoing cash-rich league.

The former Pakistan cricketer reckons Jaiswal has lost the hunger to succeed and that should not happen. He also stunningly compared Jaiswal and cautioned him from becoming the next ‘Prithvi Shaw’. For the unversed, Jaiswal has recently decided to move to Goa from Mumbai to play his domestic cricket there. He is reportedly going to lead the Goa side in the upcoming season.

‘Jaiswal isn’t focusing on cricket’

“His stomach is filled. Jaiswal isn’t focusing on cricket. This is my open message: Cricket can make you cry a lot. Look at Prithvi Shaw. Love cricket and bring passion,” Ali said.

RR in IPL 2025