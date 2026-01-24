ICC Debunks Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Gimmick, Factchecks BCB's 'Security Threat' Claims In India

The ICC has announced Scotland will replace Bangladesh in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh had refused to travel to India, citing security concerns for their players and supporters.

ICC had earlier confirmed that it is not possible to alter the tournament schedule for one particular team. Bangladesh requested ICC relocate its matches from India to Sri Lanka. But cricket's governing body has now officially dismissed Bangladesh's “security threat” claims.

In an official statement, ICC said, "Over a period of more than three weeks, the ICC engaged with the BCB through multiple rounds of dialogue conducted in a transparent and constructive manner, including meetings held both via video conference and in-person.

"As part of this process, the ICC reviewed the concerns cited by the BCB, commissioned and considered independent security assessments from internal and external experts, and shared detailed security and operational plans covering federal and state arrangements, as well as enhanced and escalating security protocols for the event. These assurances were reiterated at several stages, including during discussions involving the ICC Business Corporation (IBC) Board.

Advertisement

"The ICC’s assessments concluded that there was no credible or verifiable security threat to the Bangladesh national team, officials or supporters in India.

Advertisement