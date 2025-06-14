ICC Ignores Rohit Sharma And Pat Cummins' Big WTC Suggestion, Sides With ECB And Refuses To Follow IPL's Footsteps For Next Three Cycle: REPORT

ICC World Test Championship: The summit clash of WTC 2025 is underway, with Australia and South Africa battling each other for the coveted Test mace. This is the third edition of the World Test Championship and also the first time when India hasn't qualified for the all-important final. The Aussies are currently the defending champions of the World Test Championship, and as things stand now, Temba Bavuma's Proteas have raced marginally ahead in the match.

India looked all set to play their third World Test Championship Final, but after a whitewash against New Zealand and a series loss against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series spoiled their chances of challenging Australia for the World Test Championship crown. Prior to this, India had played two WTC finals, against New Zealand in 2021 and against Australia in 2023, and ended up losing both.

Next Three WTC Final To Be Played In England: Report

There were numerous murmurs that the International Cricket Council (ICC) was considering moving the WTC final out of England in the next cycle. Australian skipper Pat Cummins had suggested that the ICC goes the IPL way and hosts the WTC Final on the home ground of the defending champions. As per a report in The Telegraph UK, the World Test Championship final is unlikely to move out of England.

The ICC is adamant about hosting the finals of the next three WTC cycles in England, and it has reportedly informed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) about the same. Former India Test captain Rohit Sharma had also suggested that the ICC should consider moving the World Test Championship cycle outside of England.

Ben Stokes' England Eye WTC 2027 Final