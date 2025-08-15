ICC Imposes Five-Year Ban On Former Sri Lanka First-Class Cricketer For Corruption Allegations

Saliya Saman, a former domestic cricketer for Sri Lanka Cricket, has been slapped with a five-year ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The ICC's Anti-Corruption Tribunal has found Saliya guilty of breaching the Anti-Corruption Code of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

The former first-class cricketer has landed in hot water due to his alleged actions, and as a result, he has been restrained from participating in all formats of cricket.

39-year-old Saliya Saman was one of the eight personnel who were charged with a breach of code in September 2023, as per the ICC. The cricketer's offences were related to the Abu Dhabi T10 League in 2021.

An independent ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal piloted the hearing on the Emirates Cricket Board's behalf, where it was ruled that Saman had attempted to influence matches.

Their efforts to fix matches were timely thwarted by the International Cricket Council and the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO).

Notably, Saliya Saman's suspension is backdated to September 13, 2023, the date he was provisionally suspended. That means the Sri Lankan cricketer has already served two years of his sentence.

The former Sri Lankan first-class cricketer was charged under Articles 2.1.1, 2.1.3, and 2.1.4 of the Emirates Cricket Board Code. The breaches involve match-fixing, attempts at match-fixing and facilitating others to influence matches.

Article 2.1.1 – Being party to an attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly matches or aspects of matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021. Article 2.1.3 – Offering a Reward to another Participant in exchange for that player engaging in Corrupt Conduct under the Code. Article 2.1.4 – Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

How Good Was Saliya Saman In Domestic Cricket?

All-rounder Saliya Saman has enjoyed quite a career in Sri Lanka's domestic cricket, appearing in 101 first-class matches, 77 List-A matches and 47 T20S.

The SL cricketer has scored 3662 first-class runs at an average of 27.95, including 22 half-centuries and two tons. Saliya Saman has also claimed 231 first-class wickets, clocking his best figures at 8/53.