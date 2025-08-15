Indian ODI Skipper's Quirky Remark Steals The Show In Rishabh Pant’s Independence Day Post | WATCH

Rishabh Pant's special post for India's 79th Independence Day featured a never-before-seen moment from the ICC Champions Trophy Final featuring Rohit Sharma.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter was among the cricketers who expressed their patriotic fervour and solemnity on social media by posting special messages. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant commemorated the big day with a special video for the fans.

Rishabh Pant's special video on Independence Day represented the thrill and excitement of the players representing India on a global scale in the game of cricket.

Rohit Sharma Quips In Rishabh Pant's Independence Day Special Video

On the occasion of Independence Day, Rishabh Pant shared a behind-the-scenes video of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final between Team India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The team instantly broke out in celebration after Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning boundary. The clip featured a jolly atmosphere in the Indian camp as they rushed out from the dressing room to celebrate together on the pitch.

As Rishabh Pant recorded moments with Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer and more, he encountered Rohit Sharma, who had a stump in his hand. Pant instantly asked about it, questioning, "Bhaiya, ye stump leke kahan jaa rahe ho?"

In response, Rohit Sharma said, "Kya retirement Le Lu? Har baar jeetenge toh har baar thodi retirement leta rahunga?"

Pant then responded, saying that he wanted Rohit to continue playing. "Hum toh chahte hai khelo," the wicketkeeper-batter said.

Rohit Sharma To Be In Action In ODIs After Test and T20I Retirement

Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from T20Is and Test cricket, making himself a one-format player. He had called time on the T20Is after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final. Rohit then called time on the game's longest format right before the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against England, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The back-to-back ICC titles can be termed as the golden run of Team India in white-ball cricket. The Indian side has bounced back after the heartbreaking loss in the 2023 World Cup Final against Australia.