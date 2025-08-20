ICC Issues Response Following Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Sudden Disappearance From ODI Rankings

India's captain Rohit Sharma and teammate Virat Kohli during the 2nd ODI match against England, at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack | Image: ANI

The International Cricket Council has issued a clarification after stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli mysteriously disappeared from the ICC ODI rankings.

Only Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer were the two Indian cricketers on the top ten list. The Indian Test captain is at the top, while Iyer is in sixth.

While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have pulled the curtain down on their remarkable careers in T20Is and Test cricket, they remain active in the 50-over format.

ICC Issue Response After Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Vanished From ODI Rankings

After the ICC rankings were updated on August 19, an apparent glitch affected the ODI Batters rankings page, as India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were not on the list.

Rohit Sharma was the second-ranked ODI batter, while Virat Kohli held the number four spot until the update, as their names were nowhere to be seen.

After the glitch in the standings was brought to light, the International Cricket Council clarified that an error in the rankings table had caused Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s names to disappear from the ODI list.

“There was an error in our rankings tables today, but it has been rectified,” an ICC spokesperson said, as per HT Sports.

The glitch has since been reversed, and Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back on the ICC ODI rankings.

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Prepare Themselves For 50-Over Action

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last featured for Team India in the ICC Champions Trophy, where the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

With the Asia Cup 2025 approaching and Team India focusing on T20Is, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli do not have any ODI assignments happening soon.

However, the training does not stop, as both cricketers have been working out in the gym and also attending practice sessions to keep themselves prepared for the 50-over action.