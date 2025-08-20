South Africa Spinner Under Investigation for Illegal Bowling Action During 1st ODI vs AUS, Set To Undergo 'Independent Assessment'

Updated 20 August 2025 at 20:28 IST
Cricket South Africa has encountered a huge problem after off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen was reported for a suspect bowling action in the first ODI series against Australia.
In case found guilty, Prenelan Subrayen could face significant charges for bowling with an illegal bowling action during the ODI series opener against AUS in Cairns. The Proteas men's off-spinner could face a possible suspension or a monetary penalty.
Prenelan Subrayen had made his debut in the One-Day International format in the first ODI at the Cazalys Stadium in Cairns. The off-spinner bowled ten overs and also picked up the prized wicket of Travis Head while in action.
The 31-year-old had made his debut in Test cricket earlier in the year against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, picking up four wickets in the first innings.
However, trouble has mounted for Prenelan Subrayen as he has been reported for a suspect bowling action during the ODI series opener against Australia, as per the ICC.
The statement from the International Cricket Council (ICC) stated that, "The match officials' report specified concerns about the legality of Subrayen's action."
As a result, Prenelan Subrayen would undergo an independent assessment of his bowling action at an ICC-accredited testing facility.
After South Africa lost the T20I series 2-1, they struck back with a commanding win in the first match of the ODI series. At the Cazalys Stadium, Aiden Markram and captain Temba Bavuma laid a solid foundation with their respective knocks.
Matthew Breetzke also added to their push by scoring 57 runs, taking the Proteas Men to 296 at the loss of eight wickets by the end of the first innings.
While Australia looked poised to chase the target, spinner Keshav Maharaj triggered a dramatic collapse by claiming a five-wicket haul. The Aussies were bundled out for 198, with the Proteas Men claiming a splendid 98-run win and claiming a 1-0 lead in the 50-over series.
The second ODI is set to happen on August 22 in Mackay, where Australia aims to bounce back. But South Africa would be determined to seal a series win.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 20 August 2025 at 20:28 IST