ICC Likely To Introduce New Rule In ODI Cricket, Sourav Ganguly Suggests Much-Needed Change To Revive One Day Cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been finding new methods to restore the lost glory of One Day Cricket. This was always supposed to be the case. The introduction of T20 internationals was always meant to threaten the future of Test cricket, the longest and purest format of the game, but it seems as if One Day cricket is bearing the brunt of it.

The nature of T20 cricket and the increase in franchise cricket has put the future of ODIs in danger.

Sourav Ganguly Suggests Change In Two New Ball Rule

Two new balls being used from two different ends was always going to be a matter of huge concern. This rule takes away the slightest possibility of reverse swing and is a huge advantage for the batsmen. The rule has been debated about quite a lot, but it seems that the ICC is finally deciding to put an end to it.

As per a report in ESPN Cricinfo former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has given some suggestions to the ICC regarding the two new balls rule. As per reports, the former India skipper and BCCI president feels that only one ball should be used after the 34th over when both the balls are 17 overs old. As per Ganguly's suggestion, the bowling team should then choose the ball of their own preference to be used till the 50th over.

ALSO READ | Kolkata Knight Riders Celebrate Bengali New Year In Style, Knights Deck Up In Ethnic Wear Ahead Of Pujab Kings Clash

ICC In Dire Need To Revive ODI Cricket