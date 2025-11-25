Rohit Sharma Officially Named Tournament Ambassador For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

ICC World Cup 2026: Former India captain Rohit Sharma has been named as the tournament ambassador for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

Rohit Sharma etched his name in the history books on November 25. The top-order batter became the first playing cricketer to become a tournament ambassador of an event.

In the schedule unveiling event in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 25, ICC Chairman Jay Shah announced Rohit Sharma as the Tournament Ambassador for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Apart from Jay Shah, many other dignitaries like BCCI president Mithun Manhas, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia were also present. India T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav and India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur also attended the event.

Jay Shah Congratulates Rohit Sharma On Being Named Tournament Ambassador

ICC Chairman Jay Shah took to his official X handle and said that there can be no other representative for the upcoming tournament apart from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

"It’s my honour to announce that @ImRo45 is the tournament ambassador for the upcoming @T20WorldCup in India & Sri Lanka. There can be no better representative for the event than the winning captain of the 2024 T20 World Cup, and a player who has been in all nine editions so far," Jay Shah wrote on X.

While speaking at the schedule unveiling event, Rohit Sharma said that it's an honour for him to become the ambassador for the event. The 38-year-old also hoped that the Men in Blue could create the magic like last year.

"It's a huge honour to be an ambassador for the event. I was told that no one is being an ambassador while playing. Hopefully, we can create the magic like last year, with a different set of boys. It's a huge task to win this World Cup. I played this tournament for 18 years. After winning the first, there was a drought. We saw the happiness spread in the country with the sport we play," Rohit Sharma said at the event.

Rohit Sharma's Numbers In T20Is

Rohit Sharma led the Indian Cricket Team to a historic T20 World Cup win in 2024. In the final match at Bridgetown in 2024, India sealed a seven-run victory over South Africa to get their hands on the silverware after 17 years. After the T20 World Cup win in 2024, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the 20-over format.