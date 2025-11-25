Virat Kohli Returns To India Prior To South Africa ODIs, Talismanic Batter Poses For Pictures With Fans | WATCH

India vs South Africa: With days left before the start of the three-match ODIs against South Africa, talismanic batter Virat Kohli has touched down in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 25.

Earlier on Sunday, November 23, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the ODIs against South Africa, which included star cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli Receives Grand Welcome In Mumbai

In a viral video which is going viral on the internet, it is seen that Virat Kohli received a grand welcome at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. Fans gathered in huge numbers to greet the star batter at the Mumbai airport.

Virat Kohli also shared a light moment with the fans who were waiting for him at the airport. The fans got an once in a lifetime moment as Kohli posed for pictures with them. At first, the 37-year-old went inside his car, but came outside again to click photos with the fans.

The three-match ODIs will begin from Sunday, November 30. JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will be hosting the first ODI match of the series. The second ODI match of the series will be played on December 3, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will be hosting the third and final match of the series on December 6.

Virat Kohli's Numbers In ODIs

Virat Kohli is considered the greatest batter in ODIs. The 37-year-old made his ODI debut for India in 2008 against Sri Lanka. In the ODIs, Kohli played 305 matches and 293 innings, scoring 14255 runs at a strike rate of 93.26 and an average of 57.71. He has scored 51 centuries and 75 fifties in the 50-over format for the Men in Blue.