ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out All The Groups, Dates And Complete List Of Matches

The International Cricket Council kicks off the road to the Men's T20 World Cup 2025. India and Sri Lanka have been named as co-hosts for the limited-over cricketing extravaganza. 20 teams will collide in one of the most breathtaking international cricketing tournaments to ever exist

India is the defending champion, having won the title under Rohit Sharma's captaincy and ending the decade-long title drought for the country. The Men in Blue defeated South Africa in a nerve-wracking summit clash at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out All Details Announced So Far

The upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup will have a similar format to that in 2024. 20 teams have been divided into four groups, each of which has five participating teams.

After the culmination of the group stage, the top two sides of each group will move into the Super 8. The eight teams will be split into two groups, which will be named X and Y. The two groups will have four teams each.

Advertisement

Check Out All The Groups Of The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Group A: India, Pakistan, Netherlands, Namibia, USA

Group B: Sri Lanka, Australia, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman

Advertisement

Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal, Italy

Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, UAE, Canada

The 2026 T20 World Cup will be played at eight venues across the host countries, India and Sri Lanka. The venues are as follows:

Eden Gardens, Kolkata Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo Pallekele Stadium, Kandy

At the T20 World Cup 2026 schedule reveal event, ICC Chairperson Jay Shah had revealed that Rohit Sharma has been named as the tournament's ambassador for the Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Officially Named Tournament Ambassador For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Check Out The Full List Of Dates And Fixtures