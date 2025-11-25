Updated 25 November 2025 at 21:04 IST
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out All The Groups, Dates And Complete List Of Matches
India and Sri Lanka will co-host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 from Feb 7 to Mar 8. Twenty teams compete across eight venues, with India entering as defending champions and Rohit Sharma as ambassador.
The International Cricket Council kicks off the road to the Men's T20 World Cup 2025. India and Sri Lanka have been named as co-hosts for the limited-over cricketing extravaganza. 20 teams will collide in one of the most breathtaking international cricketing tournaments to ever exist
India is the defending champion, having won the title under Rohit Sharma's captaincy and ending the decade-long title drought for the country. The Men in Blue defeated South Africa in a nerve-wracking summit clash at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out All Details Announced So Far
The upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup will have a similar format to that in 2024. 20 teams have been divided into four groups, each of which has five participating teams.
After the culmination of the group stage, the top two sides of each group will move into the Super 8. The eight teams will be split into two groups, which will be named X and Y. The two groups will have four teams each.
Check Out All The Groups Of The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026
Group A: India, Pakistan, Netherlands, Namibia, USA
Group B: Sri Lanka, Australia, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman
Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal, Italy
Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, UAE, Canada
The 2026 T20 World Cup will be played at eight venues across the host countries, India and Sri Lanka. The venues are as follows:
- Eden Gardens, Kolkata
- Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
- Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
- MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
- Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
- R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
- Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
- Pallekele Stadium, Kandy
At the T20 World Cup 2026 schedule reveal event, ICC Chairperson Jay Shah had revealed that Rohit Sharma has been named as the tournament's ambassador for the Men's T20 World Cup 2026.
T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Check Out The Full List Of Dates And Fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|7 Feb (Sat)
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|SSC, Colombo
|West Indies vs Bangladesh
|Kolkata
|India vs USA
|Mumbai
|8 Feb (Sun)
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Chennai
|England vs Nepal
|Mumbai
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|R Premadasa, Colombo
|9 Feb (Mon)
|Bangladesh vs Italy
|Kolkata
|Zimbabwe vs Oman
|SSC, Colombo
|South Africa vs Canada
|Ahmedabad
|10 Feb (Tue)
|Netherlands vs Namibia
|Delhi
|New Zealand vs UAE
|Chennai
|Pakistan vs USA
|SSC, Colombo
|11 Feb (Wed)
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|Ahmedabad
|Australia vs Ireland
|R Premadasa, Colombo
|England vs West Indies
|Mumbai
|12 Feb (Thu)
|Sri Lanka vs Oman
|Kandy
|Nepal vs Italy
|Mumbai
|India vs Namibia
|Delhi
|13 Feb (Fri)
|Australia vs Zimbabwe
|R Premadasa, Colombo
|Canada vs UAE
|Delhi
|USA vs Netherlands
|Chennai
|14 Feb (Sat)
|Ireland vs Oman
|SSC, Colombo
|England vs Bangladesh
|Kolkata
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|Ahmedabad
|15 Feb (Sun)
|West Indies vs Nepal
|Mumbai
|USA vs Namibia
|Chennai
|India vs Pakistan
|R Premadasa, Colombo
|16 Feb (Mon)
|Afghanistan vs UAE
|Delhi
|England vs Italy
|Kolkata
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Kandy
|17 Feb (Tue)
|New Zealand vs Canada
|Chennai
|Ireland vs Zimbabwe
|Kandy
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|Mumbai
|18 Feb (Wed)
|South Africa vs UAE
|Delhi
|Pakistan vs Namibia
|SSC, Colombo
|India vs Netherlands
|Ahmedabad
|19 Feb (Thu)
|West Indies vs Italy
|Kolkata
|Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
|R Premadasa, Colombo
|Afghanistan vs Canada
|Chennai
|20 Feb (Fri)
|Australia vs Oman
|Kandy
|21 Feb (Sat)
|Y2 vs Y3
|R Premadasa, Colombo
|22 Feb (Sun)
|Y1 vs Y4
|Kandy
|22 Feb (Sun)
|X1 vs X4
|Ahmedabad
|23 Feb (Mon)
|X2 vs X3
|Mumbai
|24 Feb (Tue)
|Y1 vs Y3
|Kandy
|25 Feb (Wed)
|Y2 vs Y4
|R Premadasa, Colombo
|26 Feb (Thu)
|X3 vs X4
|Ahmedabad
|26 Feb (Fri)
|X1 vs X2
|Chennai
|27 Feb (Sat)
|Y2 vs Y3
|R Premadasa, Colombo
|28 Feb (Sun)
|Y3 vs Y4
|Kandy
|1 Mar (Sun)
|X2 vs X4
|Delhi
|1 Mar (Sun)
|X1 vs X3
|Kolkata
|4 Mar (Wed)
|Semi Final 1
|Kolkata/Colombo
|5 Mar (Thu)
|Semi Final 2
|Mumbai
|8 Mar (Sun)
|Final
|Ahmedabad/Colombo
