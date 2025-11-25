Republic World
  • ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out All The Groups, Dates And Complete List Of Matches

Updated 25 November 2025 at 21:04 IST

India and Sri Lanka will co-host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 from Feb 7 to Mar 8. Twenty teams compete across eight venues, with India entering as defending champions and Rohit Sharma as ambassador.

Pavitra Shome
Team India celebrates second T20 World Cup win
Team India celebrates second T20 World Cup win | Image: AP
The International Cricket Council kicks off the road to the Men's T20 World Cup 2025. India and Sri Lanka have been named as co-hosts for the limited-over cricketing extravaganza. 20 teams will collide in one of the most breathtaking international cricketing tournaments to ever exist

India is the defending champion, having won the title under Rohit Sharma's captaincy and ending the decade-long title drought for the country. The Men in Blue defeated South Africa in a nerve-wracking summit clash at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out All Details Announced So Far

The upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup will have a similar format to that in 2024. 20 teams have been divided into four groups, each of which has five participating teams.

After the culmination of the group stage, the top two sides of each group will move into the Super 8. The eight teams will be split into two groups, which will be named X and Y. The two groups will have four teams each.

Check Out All The Groups Of The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Group A: India, Pakistan, Netherlands, Namibia, USA

Group B: Sri Lanka, Australia, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman

Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal, Italy

Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, UAE, Canada

The 2026 T20 World Cup will be played at eight venues across the host countries, India and Sri Lanka. The venues are as follows:

  1. Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  2. Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  3. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
  4. MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  5. Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
  6. R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  7. Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
  8. Pallekele Stadium, Kandy

At the T20 World Cup 2026 schedule reveal event, ICC Chairperson Jay Shah had revealed that Rohit Sharma has been named as the tournament's ambassador for the Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Check Out The Full List Of Dates And Fixtures

DateMatchVenue
7 Feb (Sat)Pakistan vs NetherlandsSSC, Colombo
 West Indies vs BangladeshKolkata
 India vs USAMumbai
8 Feb (Sun)New Zealand vs AfghanistanChennai
 England vs NepalMumbai
 Sri Lanka vs IrelandR Premadasa, Colombo
9 Feb (Mon)Bangladesh vs ItalyKolkata
 Zimbabwe vs OmanSSC, Colombo
 South Africa vs CanadaAhmedabad
10 Feb (Tue)Netherlands vs NamibiaDelhi
 New Zealand vs UAEChennai
 Pakistan vs USASSC, Colombo
11 Feb (Wed)South Africa vs AfghanistanAhmedabad
 Australia vs IrelandR Premadasa, Colombo
 England vs West IndiesMumbai
12 Feb (Thu)Sri Lanka vs OmanKandy
 Nepal vs ItalyMumbai
 India vs NamibiaDelhi
13 Feb (Fri)Australia vs ZimbabweR Premadasa, Colombo
 Canada vs UAEDelhi
 USA vs NetherlandsChennai
14 Feb (Sat)Ireland vs OmanSSC, Colombo
 England vs BangladeshKolkata
 New Zealand vs South AfricaAhmedabad
15 Feb (Sun)West Indies vs NepalMumbai
 USA vs NamibiaChennai
 India vs PakistanR Premadasa, Colombo
16 Feb (Mon)Afghanistan vs UAEDelhi
 England vs ItalyKolkata
 Australia vs Sri LankaKandy
17 Feb (Tue)New Zealand vs CanadaChennai
 Ireland vs ZimbabweKandy
 Bangladesh vs NepalMumbai
18 Feb (Wed)South Africa vs UAEDelhi
 Pakistan vs NamibiaSSC, Colombo
 India vs NetherlandsAhmedabad
19 Feb (Thu)West Indies vs ItalyKolkata
 Sri Lanka vs ZimbabweR Premadasa, Colombo
 Afghanistan vs CanadaChennai
20 Feb (Fri)Australia vs OmanKandy
21 Feb (Sat)Y2 vs Y3R Premadasa, Colombo
22 Feb (Sun)Y1 vs Y4Kandy
22 Feb (Sun)X1 vs X4Ahmedabad
23 Feb (Mon)X2 vs X3Mumbai
24 Feb (Tue)Y1 vs Y3Kandy
25 Feb (Wed)Y2 vs Y4R Premadasa, Colombo
26 Feb (Thu)X3 vs X4Ahmedabad
26 Feb (Fri)X1 vs X2Chennai
27 Feb (Sat)Y2 vs Y3R Premadasa, Colombo
28 Feb (Sun)Y3 vs Y4Kandy
1 Mar (Sun)X2 vs X4Delhi
1 Mar (Sun)X1 vs X3Kolkata
4 Mar (Wed)Semi Final 1Kolkata/Colombo
5 Mar (Thu)Semi Final 2Mumbai
8 Mar (Sun)FinalAhmedabad/Colombo

