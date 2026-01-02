Shubman Gill's Comeback For Punjab In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 To Happen Behind Closed Doors: Report

India's Shubman Gill celebrates his half-century during the match against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy, 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai | Image: ANI

Team India Test and One-Day captain Shubman Gill is all set to make his return to domestic cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, fans in Jaipur cannot witness the action the way they saw Rohit Sharma compete for Mumbai cricket.

Multiple reports have confirmed that Shubman Gill will participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and represent Punjab Cricket in the upcoming domestic matches.

Shubman Gill's Comeback For Punjab In VHT To Happen Behind Closed Doors

Punjab Cricket's upcoming match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 will take place at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, and it will happen behind closed doors.

Unlike the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, which has a capacity of 24,000 spectators, there are no seating arrangements provided at the venue.

Advertisement

The ground is situated on the school premises and features a viewing gallery over the players' changing rooms. It has been restricted to the BCCI delegates and the students of the school and academy.

“The fixtures were decided much in advance, and back then, there was no clarity about the availability of the international players,” DD Kumawat, convenor of the ad-hoc committee for the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), said to The Hindu.

Advertisement

On January 3, Punjab will face Sikkim in a group-stage clash at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Also Read: Ben Stokes Stands Firm With England Head Coach Brendon McCullum Despite Ashes Defeat

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal was in action during the Mumbai vs Goa VHT match at the same venue. Several people climbed the school walls to watch the young Indian cricketer in action.

The first two VHT matches of Mumbai took place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, which saw over 20,000 people show up on both days to watch Rohit Sharma in action.

Shubman Gill To Kick Off Prepararions For Upcoming NZ ODIs

Shubman Gill is coming off a major setback after being snubbed from Team India's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The 26-year-old's underwhelming performance in limited-overs cricket led to his ouster from India's T20 WC squad.

Following the T20 World Cup squad ouster, every domestic match will be crucial for Shubman Gill as he gears up for the upcoming challenge.