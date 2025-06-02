ICC ODI Women's World Cup 2025: Tournament To Be Held In India And Sri Lanka; Check Dates Here

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced the schedule for the upcoming ICC ODI Women's World Cup 2025. The tournament is all set to take place in India and Sri Lanka in the later stages of 2025. The tournament will feature the biggest teams from all over the world as they fight for the crown of the ICC ODI Women's World Cup. This is the first major ICC tournament that will be taking place in India after the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup which had been won by Australia. This will also be the first time that the women's World Cup will take place in the sub-continent in over a decade.

Women's World Cup To Start From September

The ICC ODI Women's World Cup is all set to start from 30th November. The tournament will then go on till 2nd November 2025. Five venues have been selected from India and Sri Lanka to host the matches for the Women's World Cup. These venues are- Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Holkar Stadium in Indore, ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, and R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo (Sri Lanka).

The tournament will kick off with India taking on one of the teams from the participating members.

Knockout Schedule For Women's World Cup 2025

The knockout matches of the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup will start from 29th October. The knockout stages of the tournament will begin with the first semi-final. The second semi-final of the tournament will be played on 30th October 2025 in Bengaluru.