ICC Offers Isolated Pakistan 'Face Saving' Solution; Will PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Accept?
T20 World Cup 2026: In a bid to get Pakistan back on the table for the India match, the International Cricket Council has offered a 'face-saving' solution.
T20 World Cup 2026: The Pakistan government has said that it will boycott their match against India at the upcoming T20 World Cup. To convince Pakistan, the International Cricket Council has offered a 'face-saving' solution. While what the solution is cannot be predicted, but a report in Cricbuzz claims there is ‘cautious optimism’ in the cricketing circles about the February 15 clash at the iconic R. Premadasa stadium in Colombo. The solution offered is not known and by when will it show results is also not known as of now.
Will Pak Eventually Play India?
There is much speculation over it with just nine days to go for the big-ticket clash. With so much uncertainty around the game, the apex cricketing body is yet to open the sales of tickets for the game. The standoff is bound to hurt all parties - be it the PCB, the BCCI or the ICC. Huge losses are predicted in case the match does not take place. There are also reports that claim that the ICC may levy heavy sanctions on the PCB which would hurt the cricket in their country at large.
The Blame Game
Nobody seems to be taking the onus here - the Pakistan captain says that they will do what the board advises them to do; and the board says that they will act to the directive given by the government of Pakistan. Eventually, it is clear the stakeholders - the fans - are the ones who are going to suffer. Interesting to see what eventually happens on February 15 as the India captain has clearly said that they would travel to Colombo for the game.
