ICC Opens Early Ticket Sales for Women’s World Cup 2025 In India; Groundbreaking Price Tag Announced

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has opened the pre-sale window for the upcoming Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. This year, it won't burn as big a hole in the cricket fans' wallets as a historic price tag has been unveiled.

Tickets for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup start as low as INR 100 (approximately USD $1.14) in the first phase. It is the most affordable pricing of any ICC event in history.

Early Access to Women’s World Cup 2025 Tickets Comes with Historic Price Drop by ICC

The International Cricket Council's approach to making the upcoming event affordable would express its objectives to encourage a massive audience to attend the matches live and also help fetch record attendance for women's cricket events.

ICC has done a considerable job in making women's cricket accessible to the fans and driving it to become as prevalent as men's cricket.

If history is any indication, Indian cricket fans admire women's cricket and usually turn up in large numbers during franchise cricket events like the Women's Premier League.

According to ICC, tickets to all the group stage fixtures have been made available, and fans can get their seats booked with Googly Pay via tickets.cricketworldcup.com

"Following the exclusive ticket sales window for Google Pay customers, the second phase of ticket sales will go live at 8 pm IST on Tuesday, 9 September," the statement from the ICC mentioned.

Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, would be keen to make an impact in the tournament, which takes place in their own backyard.

Indian Singer To Light Up Curtain Raiser Event For Women's CWC 2026

To commemorate the start of the Women's World Cup 2026, the ICC has announced a grand opening ceremony. The tournament opener match would feature a curtain raiser performance by one of the greatest Indian vocalists, Shreya Ghoshal.

Shreya Ghoshal has also sung the upcoming ICC tournament's unreleased anthem titled 'Bring It Home,' and her performance would feature "thematic visuals and on-ground activations," making it a visual treat for the fans in attendance.