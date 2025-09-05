Mitchell Starc Admits Not Giving A Heads-Up To Captain Mitchell Marsh On Bombshell T20I Retirement: 'I Should Have Rang Mitchy'

Australia's Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell celebrate the wicket of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara during their match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Ekana Cricket Stadium | Image: ANI

Mitchell Starc had recently shocked the world after announcing his decision to retire from T20I cricket. The left-arm pacer for Cricket Australia ended his T20I run after serving for over a decade, marking the end of a part of his white-ball career.

While the decision caught the fans off guard, Mitchell Starc had confessed that he had forgotten to inform the T20I skipper. Even though Starc notified Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood of his decision, he failed to share the information with Mitchell Marsh, who learned about it from social media.

Mitchell Starc Dropped His T20I Retirement Bombshell On Everyone But Mitchell Marsh

During his appearance on the Unplayable Podcast, Mitchell Starc was asked whether he had consulted Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood before breaking up the 'Big Three' of fast bowlers from T20I cricket.

While Starc had let them know about his decision, he did not seek consultation since the left-arm pacer had already made up his mind.

"I did let them know. I did not ask them. I spoke to Ronnie (Andrew McDonald) and then told the two of them I was done. Yeah, that was about it," Mitchell Starc said, as per cricket.com.au.

However, Mitchell Starc admitted that he forgot to notify T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh, who had texted him to say that he had found out about it through Instagram.

"I probably should have rang Mitchy. I felt bad because he texted me and said he found out through Instagram. So I felt bad about that one. Sorry, Mitchy! Didn't tell the captain," he added.

Mitchell Starc Leaves Behind A Legacy To Remember In T20Is

Mitchell Starc had called time on his career in T20 International cricket. He pulled the curtain after appearing in 65 matches, securing 79 dismissals at a 7.74 economy rate. The left-arm pacer played a clinical role in Cricket Australia's maiden T20 World Cup title win in 2021.