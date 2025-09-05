Updated 5 September 2025 at 18:01 IST
With Asia Cup 2025 Approaching, Speedster Arshdeep Singh On The Brink Of Landmark Achievement For India In T20Is
With just days left for the start of the Asia Cup 2025, Arshdeep Singh is on the cusp of achieving a remarkable feat for India in the T20Is.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Asia Cup 2025: With just days left before the start of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, star pacer Arshdeep Singh aims to achieve an elusive landmark for India in the T20Is.
The upcoming Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the T20I format, with the tournament scheduled to start on September 9 and conclude on September 28. Afghanistan will take on Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2025 opener.
India To Face Pakistan On September 14 In Asia Cup 2025
India have been placed in Group A of the Asia Cup 2025, alongside Oman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Pakistan.
Suryakumar Yadav-led India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 10 against the UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In their second group fixture, the Men in Blue will take on their arch-rivals, Pakistan, on September 14, in Dubai.
India will conclude their Group A campaign on September 19, against Oman, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Arshdeep Singh On Cusp Of Achieving Elusive Milestone In Asia Cup 2025
In the eight-team tournament, Arshdeep Singh will have the opportunity to etch his name in the record books. The 26-year-old pacer just need one wicket to become the first ever Indian bowler to bag 100 wickets in the 20-over format.
So far, Arshdeep Singh has taken 99 wickets from 63 T20I matches at an economy rate of 8.29 and a bowling average of 18.30. The left-arm pacer is already the highest wicket-taker for India in the T20Is.
Arshdeep Singh played a crucial role for the Men in Blue in their title-winning campaign in the T20 World Cup 2025, where he picked up 17 wickets from eight matches at an economy rate of 7.16. He was also the second-highest wicket-taker in the ICC event.
Yuzvendra Chahal is the second-highest Indian wicket-taker in the 20-over format with 96 wickets. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya stands in the third place on the chart with 94 wickets.
Arshdeep Singh has played 173 T20 matches in his career and taken 228 wickets at an economy rate of 8.50.
