'Sounding Sour': Netizens Give Reality Check To Ex-English Skipper Michael Vaughan After South Africa Outsmart Australia In WTC 2025 Final

WTC 2025 Final: South Africa has proven everybody wrong by outsmarting the mighty Aussies in the summit clash of the World Test Championship final. The Proteas defeated the mighty Aussies by 5 wickets in the 'Ultimate Test' and clinched the prestigious Test mace at the 'Home of Cricket', aka the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Temba Bavuma is now the second captain after Hansie Cronje to win an ICC Trophy for South Africa.

Michael Vaughan Brutally Trolled After South Africa's Win

Many believed that South Africa had a very easy route to the World Test Championship final, but they have silenced all their critics by beating the 'Mighty Aussies' on the grandest stage of them all. 'We came here with a lot of belief but also with a lot of doubters, and we are happy that we were able to play well enough to get that type of result. Special moment for us as a team, special moment for the people back home; probably it will really sink in a couple of days, but it's been special,' said South African skipper Temba Bavuma.

On the first day of the Australia vs South Africa World Test Championship final, Michael Vaughan had posted a very distasteful tweet and had predicted that the Aussies might be too strong for South Africa, and the rest is history. After the culmination of the WTC final, Vaughan did acknowledge that 2025 is the year of the underdogs, but it did not save him from getting trolled.

South Africa Get Rid Of The Infamous Chokers Tag

South Africa has carried the tag of being 'Chokers' for too long. The WTC win was South Africa's second triumph in ICC events after twenty-seven long years.