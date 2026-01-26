'Our Captain Is A Professional Baker': Cricket Iceland Takes A Dig At Pakistan Amid T20 World Cup Boycott Fiasco

Pakistan have threateaned to boycott the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, following Bangladesh's omission from the upcoming tournament after they refused to travel to India, citing safety concerns of the players. However, amid the threats, they have not yet made a final decision and are still waiting for their government to give the final verdict.

Iceland Cricket, on the other hand, have jumped into the fiasco and have taken a sly dig at PCB for failing to make a final decision after they announced following Bangladesh out of the tournament.

Iceland Cricket Take A Dig At Pakistan Amid Ongoing Fiasco

On January 26, 2026, Iceland Cricket took to X to jokingly express that it is unfair for their team to be kept waiting while Pakistan make their decision of wheather to play in the upcoming World Cup or not. They even shared that their captain is a professional baker and would need time to prepare for the matches if Iceland replace Pakistan in the World Cup.

They wrote, "Apparently, Pakistan will not finally decide on whether to take their T20 WC place until 2nd February. This is very sneaky and unfair on our squad, who need certainty and extensive preparation in order to perform at their best. Our captain is a professional baker."

The tweet is made in jest, and Iceland will not be replacing Pakistan should they decide not take part in the T20 World Cup. Instead, it will be Uganda who take their place if they decide against playing.

Scotland Replace Bangladesh In Upcoming T20 World Cup

On January 24, 2026, ICC announced that Scotland will be replacing Bangladesh in the upcoming T20 World Cup after the Bangladesh Cricket Board refused to travel to India, citing safety concerns for the players.