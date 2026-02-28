Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Jammu & Kashmir on Maiden Ranji Trophy Title Victory, Commends Aquib Nabi's Impact

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has applauded Jammu and Kashmir's historic victory in the Ranji Trophy Final against Karnataka in Hubli. The cricket great expressed that it was beautiful to witness them become champions of the tournament.

Jammu and Kashmir Cricket made history in the Ranji Trophy Final after clinching the title against Karnataka in Hubli. Despite the game ending in a draw, J&K emerged victorious based on their lead in the first innings.

J&K went above and beyond expectations to deliver a significant performance throughout the season, and making history in their maiden appearance in the Ranji Trophy Final goes beyond words.

Sachin Tendulkar Hails Jammu & Kashmir's Landmark Ranji Triumph and Aquib Nabi's Heroics

Following J&K's historic victory, Sachin Tendulkar described that their victory reflected stability and season-long merit. He further emphasised that from the region producing Kashmir willows for champions to becoming champions themselves is a story to remember.

Sachin Tendulkar also highlighted Aquib Nabi's impact throughout the Ranji Trophy season, which displays the genuine beauty of domestic cricket.

"The Kashmir willows have been a part of many champions’ kits. To see Jammu & Kashmir’s journey from being an enabler of champions, to becoming champions themselves, is beautiful. The season was built on consistency, resilience, and season-long excellence.

"Auqib Nabi’s impact with the ball stood out in a demanding campaign. A historic moment for the team, coaches, and support staff. Journeys like these define the beauty of domestic cricket," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

Jammu & Kashmir Make History In Their Maiden Ranji Trophy Final Appearance

Jammu and Kashmir will no longer be seen lightly after their season-long perseverance, grit and tenacity have finally paid off. The domestic side's brilliance with the bat helped them gain an upper hand over Karnataka early on.

Pacer Aquib Nabi's brilliance with the ball further extended their momentum during the final. Karnataka struggled to deliver despite having seasoned campaigners like KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair.

Following J&K's declaration on day five, there was celebration all over as the team secured their first Ranji Trophy title win in their maiden final appearance.