ICC Ready To Offer Support For Four-Day Test To Elevate Emerging Cricket Nations In WTC: Report

The ICC might introduce some changes to the existing Test format. The recently concluded World Test Championship saw South Africa crowned champions after defeating Australia in the summit clash at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

ICC Set To Introduce Four-Day Test Matches In WTC

The introduction of the WTC has helped the ICC to shift the attention to Test cricket. As per a Guardian report, world cricket's governing body is considering sanctioning four-day Test matches in a bid to enhance red-ball cricket's visibility. The upcoming Test series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will mark he start of the new 2025-27 WTC cycle. A total of 27 Test matches will be played by 10 teams across a two-year period, and among them, 17 will be two-match Test series. Among the rest, there will also be six three-match Test series while India, England and Australia will be involved in a five-match Test series with each other starting on June 20.

Four-Day Test Matches Will Help Emerging Nations

As per the Guardian report, the idea of organising four-day Test matches might see approval from ICC chair Jay Shah and the 2027-29 cycle might see the introduction of this format. This could be of massive help for smaller nations who often miss out on conducting Test matches due to the money and time needed to invest in the process. But a four-day Test match would allow them to finish a Test series in a shorter time and with greater functionality. England have already played four-day Test matches with Zimbabwe and Ireland.