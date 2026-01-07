ICC Schools Bangladesh Over T20 World Cup 2026 Venue-Shift Request, Delivers Straightforward Verdict to BCB: Report

Following Mustafizur Rahman's exclusion from the nineteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) tried to pull off an illogical antic by requesting the International Cricket Council (ICC) to move their World T20 2026 matches out of India.

The upcoming edition of the World T20 will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh open their World Cup campaign on February 7, 2026, with a match against two-time champions West Indies. The match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

ICC Turns Down BCB's Venue Change Request

Mustafizur Rahman being ousted from Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 19 has strained the relations between the BCCI and the BCB, and as a result, the Bangladesh government ordered suspension of the broadcast of all matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League. The BCB then tried to pull off a PCB-like move and requested the ICC to shift Bangladesh's World T20 matches out of India.

The BCB's untimely and unnecessary theatrics might have run preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup into an unexpected hurdle, but the International Cricket Council has reportedly given its verdict on the entire matter. As reported by ESPNcricinfo, the ICC has given clear instructions to the Bangladesh Cricket Board that they do not have a choice but to play their World Cup matches in India.

The ICC has also said that if Bangladesh choose not to travel to India, they can very well forfeit points. Meanwhile, the BCB continues to claim that no such instructions were given to them by the governing body. Bangladesh are placed in Group C alongside England, West Indies, Nepal, and Italy.

