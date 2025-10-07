ICC Shortlists 3 Indian Cricketers As Nominees For Player of the Month; Abhishek Sharma & Kuldeep Yadav In The List

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has nominated three of Team India's brightest cricketers of this generation as nominees for Player of the Month for September.

Team India has established all-around dominance across formats with its performance. In white-ball cricket, the Men in Blue clinched the Asia Cup title to win consecutive finals.

The ICC has nominated Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav in the men's division as two out of three nominees. In the women's division, Smriti Mandhana has been recognised as the POTM for September 2025.

Abhishek Sharma & Kuldeep Yadav Headline ICC’s September POTM Contenders

Opener Abhishek Sharma's fierce nature with the bat throughout the Asia Cup helped him stamp his authority in the limited-over format. The 25-year-old displayed competence as the ultimate successor to Rohit Sharma with his shot selection and helped India gain momentum from the start.

In the seven matches he has played, the southpaw Indian batter scored 314 runs with a solid strike rate of 200. He also notched up three half-centuries throughout the ACC tournament.

The ICC recognised Abhishek Sharma's clinical performance for Team India, as they named him as a nominee for the POTM.

Kuldeep Yadav made every opportunity count during his appearance for Team India in the Asia Cup 2025. The Indian left-arm spinner was the tournament's leading wicket-taker, picking up 17 dismissals at a 6.27 economy rate.

Kuldeep Yadav delivered when it mattered the most, picking at least one wicket in every outing for the team and played a clinical role with the ball for Team India. His 4/7 figure against the UAE was one of the most significant spells.

The International Cricket Council nominated the Indian spinner as one of the nominees for Player of the Month for September.

Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett is the third nominee for the ICC Men's POTM award.

Smriti Mandhana Also Listed As ICC Women's POTM Contenders

India Women's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana put up a clinical outing against Australia in the ODI bilateral series. The 29-year-old scored 308 runs in the four ODI matches she had played in September.

Smriti Mandhana notched up a significant record as she scored the fastest century in women's ODI history by an Indian cricketer. She is now the overall second fastest, right behind Meg Lanning.