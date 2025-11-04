ICC Suspends Haris Rauf For Two Matches After Asia Cup Controversy, Suryakumar Yadav Fined

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has been suspended for two matches after the ICC announced the outcome of the Code of Conduct hearing during the Asia Cup 2025. Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has also been handed a 30 per cent fine of his match fees.

Haris Rauf Is Found Guilty Of Breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Haris Rauf's gesture attracted severe controversy during the Asia Cup, and the pacer has now been reprimanded for his conduct. Rauf was found guilty on two occasions for two separate matches. He was found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct for the September 14 matches and was subsequently fined 30 per cent of his match fees, which resulted in two demerit points.

He was again found to be guilty of his conduct for the India vs Pakistan match final and subsequently received the same penalty. He has now collected four demerit points within a 24-month period and will now serve suspensions in the first two ODI matches against South Africa.

Arshdeep Singh Is Cleared Of All Charges

Arshdeep Singh wasn't found guilty and he was cleared of all the charges. ICC further confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah accepted his charge for breaching Article 2.21. The ICC statement stated, “Jasprit Bumrah (India) accepted a charge under Article 2.21 for conduct that brings the game into disrepute and the proposed sanction of an official warning, which resulted in one demerit point. As he accepted the sanction, no formal hearing was required.”

Advertisement

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan was also found guilty but evaded punishment and received one demerit point. As per ICC's regulation, level 1 breaches carry punishments from official reprimand to a maximum of 50 per cent of fine of match fees and one or two demerit points.