Renuka Thakur Forced to Withdraw From India Women's Squad for One-off Test vs Australia; Kashvee Gautam to Step In

Renuka Singh Thakur celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Gull Feroza during their Group A match in the ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2024, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai | Image: ANI

Perth [Australia]: The Indian Women's cricket team has been dealt a setback ahead of the one-off Test against Australia in Perth, as seasoned pacer Renuka Singh Thakur was ruled out to manage her workload. Kashvee Gautam has been named as her replacement.

Renuka featured in all three T20Is against Australia, and the first and third ODIs, but the team has confirmed that the right-arm seamer will miss the four-day match at the WACA Ground starting Friday, to “better manage her workload.” She bagged four wickets in the T20Is and claimed one wicket across the two ODIs that he played.

Renuka will be replaced in the squad by fellow fast bowler Kashvee Gautam, according to a media advisory by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"Team India pacer Renuka Thakur has been ruled out of the Only-Test at the WACA Ground in Perth, which is part of the ongoing multi-format series against Australia Women. To better manage her workload, Renuka has been advised rest and will be unavailable for selection for the pink-ball Test. The BCCI Medical Team will be closely monitoring Renuka's fitness progress," the BCCI release states.

"The Women's Selection Committee has named Kashvee Gautam as her replacement. Kashvee was also part of the ODI squad in the ongoing multi-format series," the BCCI release reads further.

Australia has taken an unassailable 8-4 lead in the multi-format series after completing a 3-0 sweep in the ODI leg. India, however, had earlier secured the T20I series 2-1.