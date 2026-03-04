Updated 4 March 2026 at 12:22 IST
Veteran Cricket Greats Back Abhishek Sharma to Rise to the Occasion in T20 World Cup Semifinal vs England
Despite poor form in the T20 WC, Ravi Shastri and Ricky Ponting backed Abhishek Sharma to shine in India’s semifinal vs England, citing his past success and immense batting firepower.
Abhishek Sharma hasn't had a favourable T20 World Cup so far. The star opener from India suffered three consecutive ducks, sparking form-related concerns.
While Abhishek managed to break out of the rut with a well-composed fifty against Zimbabwe, things haven't been great for the youngster as he faces criticism over his performance.
Amid criticism from fans and pundits, two veteran cricketers believe Abhishek Sharma could shine for Team India in the T20 World Cup semifinal stage.
Backing Grows for Abhishek Sharma Ahead of T20 World Cup Semifinal with England
Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri showers support on Abhishek Sharma despite being out of form. He has backed up the Indian opener to step up and deliver when the team needs him the most.
He also emphasised that any changes to Abhishek's position should be based on his mental state.
"If mentally, his mindset has taken a beating, it's for them to judge from the outside, in conversations with him, just seeing the way he's batting in the nets.
"If that's the case, then and only then will I think of putting Ishan Kishan up the order and then probably Rinku Singh bringing him, at the bottom. That could be the only change, but I would still persist with him because last time India played England, he had a terrific series against them," the former India head coach said at the ICC Review.
Shastri reiterated that in the past, Abhishek has performed well at Wankhede, getting some big and quick tons in the past. He would persist with Abhishek, as there is immense firepower in his batting.
Ricky Ponting Also Heaps Support Over Abhishek Sharma
Apart from Ravi Shastri, ex-Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is also sticking with Abhishek to shine despite the Indian opener's inability to score runs in the marquee event so far.
"He's obviously not made the runs that any of us expected. I had him down as the leading run scorer and possibly the player of the tournament going back about a month ago. That hasn't happened yet, but I would agree with Ravi. I would stick with him," Ricky Ponting stated.
Team India would be in action against England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal on March 5, 2026, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 4 March 2026 at 12:22 IST