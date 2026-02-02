ICC Calls 'Emergency Meeting' After Pakistan Boycotts India Fixture In T20 World Cup: Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) calls for an emergency meeting after the Pakistan government boycotts the group-stage fixture against India in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan has escalated a new drama in the ongoing T20 World Cup after their government decided to boycott their fixture against India in the T20 World Cup 2026. PAK showed solidarity towards Bangladesh after its government announced that it would boycott the T20 World Cup and would not travel to India.

While Scotland has replaced Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup, Pakistan stirred more drama by boycotting the group-stage fixture.

ICC Calls For Emergency Meeting Following Pakistan's Controversial Move

Multiple sources have suggested that the ICC has called for an emergency meeting following Pakistan's new drama. Their controversial decision could attract major repercussions. The ICC is still awaiting formal communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the subject.

Pakistan has riled up after Scotland replaced Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup. The PCB had criticised the ICC's double standards and was also mulling a boycott of the T20 World Cup as well.

On such a stage, when the T20 World Cup is about to start in a few days, the ICC needs to brace for impact after Pakistan chickened out of facing India in their scheduled group-stage fixture for the marquee event.

ICC Breaks Silence On Pakistan's Controversial Decision

The International Cricket Council has called Pakistan's selective participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 'difficult to reconcile' and stressed the fact that all participating teams are expected to be a part of the schedule on equal terms.

"The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of," the ICC wrote in a statement.