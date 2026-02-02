WATCH | Australia Captain Roasts Pakistan Journalists Irrelevant Question on Boycott of ICC T20 WC Match vs India: 'Don't Care...'

ICC T20 WC 2026: Salman Agha-led Pakistan cricket team whitewashed Australia in a three-match T20I series on Sunday. While the win would give the Men in Green a lot of confidence heading into the marquee event, a Pakistani journalist asked an irrelevant question to Australian captain Mitchell Marsh.

The journalist asked Marsh to comment on Pakistan boycotting the India match on February 15. When Marsh was asked the question, he seemed to have got irritated. Marsh said that Pakistan boycotting India game does not bother them.

'Don't care about what others do'

Journalist - Pakistan is going to boycott the match against India. So, your point of view?

Mitch Marsh - "We are just focusing on the World Cup; we don't care about what others do."

Meanwhile, the ICC has responded to Pakistan government's boycott call and asked them to rethink their stance and get back.

Not PCB, Pakistan Government Tweets

Minutes before the Pakistan U19 team were thrashed by their Indian counterparts, the Pakistan government put out a tweet.

The tweet read: “The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India.”