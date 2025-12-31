ICC Trophy Wins And Heartbreak At Home: Rewinding India's Historic 2025, Men And Women In Blue's Year Of Dominance And Despair

India men and women have written new pages of history in 2025. The biggest takeaway from the year of India's dominance in the ICC events, a jinx that was longstanding till the time Rohit Sharma and co. broke it in 2024 with the world T20 win. Different balls and contrasting outcomes, this is how one can sum up India's 2024 in just one line. There were many highs for India in 2025, the lows were comparatively less, but they were impactful and paint a picture which is not to so pleasant, heading into 2026.

India men won their second Champions Trophy at the starting of the year and the Indian women's team scripted new pages of history. Harmanpreet Kaur led India to their first Women's ODI World Cup win, a moment that the entire country prayed for since the debacle in 2017. Despite all the historic wins, India's Test team paints a different picture. A 2-0 home series defeat to South Africa at home exposes India and their woes in the red ball format.

Dissecting India Men And Women's Performances Across Formats In 2025

India Men In Tests in 2025

Total Tests: 10

10 Matches won: 4

4 Matches lost: 5

5 Matches drawn: 1

India Men In ODIs in 2025

Total ODIs: 14

14 Matches won: 11

11 Matches lost: 3

India Men In T20Is in 2025

Total T20Is: 21

21 Matches won: 16

16 Matches lost: 3

3 No result: 2

India Women in ODIs in 2025

Total ODIs: 23

23 Matches won: 15

15 Matches lost: 7

7 No Result: 1

India Women in T20Is in 2025

Total T20Is: 10

10 Matches won: 8

8 Matches lost: 2

India Eye Glory in 2026