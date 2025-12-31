Updated 31 December 2025 at 11:34 IST
ICC Trophy Wins And Heartbreak At Home: Rewinding India's Historic 2025, Men And Women In Blue's Year Of Dominance And Despair
2025 will go down in the history of Indian cricket as a year that was filled with a lot of twists and turns. India won the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy undefeated this year
India men and women have written new pages of history in 2025. The biggest takeaway from the year of India's dominance in the ICC events, a jinx that was longstanding till the time Rohit Sharma and co. broke it in 2024 with the world T20 win. Different balls and contrasting outcomes, this is how one can sum up India's 2024 in just one line. There were many highs for India in 2025, the lows were comparatively less, but they were impactful and paint a picture which is not to so pleasant, heading into 2026.
India men won their second Champions Trophy at the starting of the year and the Indian women's team scripted new pages of history. Harmanpreet Kaur led India to their first Women's ODI World Cup win, a moment that the entire country prayed for since the debacle in 2017. Despite all the historic wins, India's Test team paints a different picture. A 2-0 home series defeat to South Africa at home exposes India and their woes in the red ball format.
Dissecting India Men And Women's Performances Across Formats In 2025
India Men In Tests in 2025
- Total Tests: 10
- Matches won: 4
- Matches lost: 5
- Matches drawn: 1
India Men In ODIs in 2025
- Total ODIs: 14
- Matches won: 11
- Matches lost: 3
India Men In T20Is in 2025
- Total T20Is: 21
- Matches won: 16
- Matches lost: 3
- No result: 2
India Women in ODIs in 2025
- Total ODIs: 23
- Matches won: 15
- Matches lost: 7
- No Result: 1
India Women in T20Is in 2025
- Total T20Is: 10
- Matches won: 8
- Matches lost: 2
India Eye Glory in 2026
The 'men in blue' will have another shot at glory in the early phase of 2026. The Indian team will have a chance of defending their World T20 crown in front of their home crowd. The 'men in blue' can become the first and the only team to win two consecutive T20 World Cups.
