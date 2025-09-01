ICC Women's World Cup Winning Team To Earn Higher Prize Money Than Men's 2023 WC Winners, Check Details

Indian cricket legends Mithali Raj and Yuvraj Singh, along with ICC chairman Jay Shah, during a Women's World Cup 2025 event | Image: X/@BCCIWomen

Women's World Cup 2025: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, September 1, announced the prize money for the winners of the upcoming Women's World Cup 2025, while taking a record-breaking step to boost women's cricket.

There has been a massive increase in the prize for the winning team of the eight-team mega event.

The winners of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will receive the highest prize money amount in the history of the tournament.

ICC Announces Prize Money For Women's World Cup 2025

ICC announced that the champions of the Women's World Cup 2025 will receive a whopping amount of $4.48 million (Rs. 39.55 crore). In the previous edition of the prestigious event, the winners had received $1.32 million (Rs. 11.65 crore), which means there has been a Rs. 27.9 crore hike.

ICC chairman Jay Shah took to his official X handle to praise the massive step taken by the cricket governing body.

Jay Shah also confirmed that the winners of the Women's World Cup 2025 will be receiving a much higher prize amount than the Men's ODI WC champions. Earlier in 2023, Australia, the ODI World Cup 2023 winners, received USD 10 million.

"In another boost for women's cricket, there will be a huge increase in prize money for the @ICC Women’s @CricketWorldCup 2025. Overall prize money totals USD $13.88M, a 297% increase from the last edition and more than the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 (USD $10M)," Jay Shah wrote on X.

Here's How Much The Runners-Up Will Earn

The runners-up of the Women's World Cup 2025 will receive $2.24 million (Rs. 19.77 crore approx), Meanwhile, the losing teams in the semi-finals will also get $1.12 million (Rs. 9.89 crore approx).

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will kick off on September 30, with India taking on Sri Lanka in the opening fixture at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.