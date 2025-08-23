Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India To Commence Practice Sessions For Women's World Cup 2025 In Vizag: Report

Women's World Cup 2025: Ahead of the Women's World Cup 2025, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India set to assemble in Visakhapatnam for a training camp, which will help to prepare for the prestigious ICC event.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, it will be a week-long preparatory camp that kicks off on Monday, August 25. The report stated that the players have been asked to report a day earlier in Visakhapatnam before the start of the camp.

Preparatory Camp To Focus On Improving Players' Skills Before Women's World Cup 2025

Apart from the players who have been included in the 15-member squad for the Women's World Cup 2025, six other players, who have been named as the stand-bys, will also join the preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam.

In the report, Cricbuzz stated that the Indian Women's Cricket Team will also play a couple of intra-squad games under the floodlight in the training camp. The camp in Visakhapatnam will also prioritize improving players' skills.

Before the start of the Women's World Cup 2025, the Women in Blue will also play Australia in a three-match ODI series, which will help the players to prepare for the big event. The first two matches of the series will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, the third and final game of the series will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will square off against England and New Zealand in warm-up matches before the Women's World Cup, on September 25 and September 27, respectively.

Women's World Cup 2025 To Start On September 30

The upcoming Women's World Cup 2025 is scheduled to kick off on September 30. India will lock horns against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the tournament at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

The most-anticipated fixture of the tournament is between India and Pakistan, which will be played on October 5, at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India's squad for Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Sneh Rana.