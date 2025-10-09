Smriti Mandhana Records Historic ODI Achievement, Breaks 28-Year-Old World Record In ICC Women's CWC Fixture vs SA

Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati | Image: AP

Team India opener Smriti Mandhana has clinched a significant career milestone in the women's one-day international format. At the ICC Women's ODI World Cup match against South Africa, the 29-year-old cricketer notched up some vital runs to set the record for the most runs in a calendar year.

Mandhana delivered a stunning performance in the dress rehearsal against the Australian Women, notching up hundreds and contributing runs for the team.

With her recent achievement, Smriti Mandhana has surpassed a legendary cricketer in the process and has put herself at the top of the list.

Smriti Mandhana Rewrites ODI History Against South Africa At The World Cup

In the league-stage match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in Vizag, Smriti Mandhana had a start-stop outing against the Proteas Women.

The Indian opener looked under pressure and was trying to break free against SA-W and play pressure-free.

Mandhana managed to score 23 off 32 balls and notched up a four and a monstrous six in the process. The Indian opener's lean patch in the Women's CWC continued as her attempt to fire off faltered heavily.

The 32-ball 23 has helped Smriti Mandhana clinch a significant record. She has now scored the most runs in a single calendar year in women's one-day international cricket.

She currently has 982 runs to her name in 17 innings.

Smriti Mandhana has broken a 28-year-old record, surpassing the legendary Belinda Clark. In 1997, she scored 970 runs in 14 innings across 16 matches.

The Aussie women's cricketer had a remarkable year as she notched up three centuries and four half-centuries at an 80.83 average.

Clark also had a high score of 229*, which showcased her authority in the 50-over format.

Smriti Mandhana Hasn't Been Up To The Mark In The Women's CWC So Far

Smriti Mandhana showed up and showed out in the Australia ODI series with the bat as she lit up the stadium with her performance. Despite India losing out on the series, the 29-year-old cricketer's performance was perceived as a significant plus point heading into the Women's CWC 2025.

However, Mandhana is yet to deliver on the big stage, scoring just eight and 23 runs against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, respectively.