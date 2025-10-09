Republic World
Updated 9 October 2025 at 13:29 IST

Shubman Gill Debunks Rumours Around Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI Retirement Ahead of Australia Tour: 'We Need Them'

Ind vs Aus: Newly-appointed India captain Shubman Gill has quashed all rumours surrounding Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI future claiming that the team 'needs them'.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma | Image: BCCI/ICC
Ind vs Aus: With much-speculations doing the rounds around the ODI future of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli; newly-appointed Team India ODI captain Shubman Gill has debunked all the rumours by admitting that the team ‘needs them’. Gill said this during a pre-match press conference ahead of the second Test versus West Indies in Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium. 

‘We need them’ - Gill on RoKo's ODI Future

"The calmness of Rohit bhai and the friendships that he created among the group, I want to imbibe that," Gill said when asked about his expanded role ahead of the second Test against the West Indies.

"The two have won so many games for India. Very few have so much skill and experience. We need them," Gill asserted.

Calling it an ‘honour’ to lead India, Gill admitted it is a big responsibility on his shoulders now. 

"It was announced in the middle of a Test match, but I found out a little earlier. It is obviously a big responsibility and an even bigger honor. I’m very excited to lead my country in ODI format,“ Gill also opened up about his ODI captaincy. 

Spotlight on RoKo

Without a doubt, the spotlight would be on the two stalwarts when they step out on the field to take guard at the Optus stadium in Perth on October 19.

Fans would hope the two greats of Indian cricket get among the runs and silence their critics. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 9 October 2025 at 13:19 IST

