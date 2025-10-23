ICC Women's World Cup: Dominant India Women Punch Ticket To Semifinal With Convincing 53 Run Victory (DLS) Over New Zealand Women In Rain-Curtailed Clash

Kranti Goud celebrates the wicket of Suzie Bates during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between India and New Zealand at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai | Image: AP

Team India has secured a comprehensive victory over the New Zealand women in the Women's World Cup 2025. A proper all-around performance from the Women in Blue helped them keep the White Ferns at bay.

Despite the New Zealand women's fightback, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side restricted them and clinched a 53-run victory. The rain-curtailed encounter added excitement, but it was the Women in Blue who clinched the last spot in the race to the semifinals.

Openers Played Anchor For India Women, Rawal & Mandhana Deliver Exceptional Knocks

Team India Women delivered in what could be their brightest performance in the Women's World Cup so far. At the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the Indian openers unleashed all-out havoc against the New Zealand White Ferns.

After being restrictive for a few overs, India's openers, Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, put up a clinical partnership of 212 runs. The New Zealand Women's side was frustrated throughout the partnership as the Indian openers put a lot of pressure during their innings.

Pratika Rawal secured a 134-ball 122, while Smriti Mandhana clinched a 95-ball 109 before being dismissed. The returning Jemimah Rodrigues put up a blazing 55-ball 76 to carry India's innings ahead.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur had an eleven-ball cameo, while Richa Ghosh added the finishing touches with a boundary in the sole ball she faced.

New Zealand's Fightback Restricted By Indian Bowling Attack

New Zealand had a wobbly start, with Suzie Bates being dismissed for just one. Georgia Plimmer scored 30 before being bowled out by Renuka Singh. Amelia Kerr fell five runs short of a half-century, while skipper Sophie Devine was taken down at six. Maddy Green scored a 20-ball 18.

But it was Brooke Halliday and Isabella Gaze who helped push for a fightback against India Women. The duo forged a firm partnership, scoring boundaries often by piercing through the gaps.

Halliday was eventually taken down at 81, while Gaze scored an unbeaten 65. Jess Kerr's cameo lasted for 13 balls, scoring 18 runs.