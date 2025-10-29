ICC Women's World Cup, India vs Australia Predicted XI: Massive Selection Headache For Harmanpreet Kaur Ahead Of Crucial Clash In Navi Mumbai

A place in the final will be at stake when India renew their rivalry with Australia in the Women's World Cup semifinal against Australia at DY Patil Stadium on Thursday. The Aussies have remained on a winning spree in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup.

The onus will be on India to turn the tide in its favour following a lucky escape in the group stage. Despite losing three matches on the bounce, a victory against New Zealand was enough for the Women In Blue to secure a place in the last four.

Who Will Replace Pratika Rawal in World Cup Semifinal?

India won't have the service of opener Pratika Rawal, who has been ruled out of the World Cup after sustaining an ankle injury against Bangladesh in the last group stage match. Rawal has been India's go-to opener alongside Smriti Mandhana and replacing her will be a huge task for Harmanpreet Kaur and management.

Shafali Varma has been named as her replacement, and it is a possibility that the 21-year-old could be unleashed straight into the semifinals. Harleen Deol, who is India's No. 3, could also be given the opportunity to open the batting against Australia.

Richa Ghosh also missed the last game due to an injury, and Uma Chetry made her debut against the Kiwis. Richa is likely to get fit ahead of the big clash.

Given DY Patil's nature of the surface, India are likely to go with four specialist bowlers, with both Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur both expected to chip in with the bat. There is a forecast of rain for the Thursday match and if the match gets washed out, a Reserve day is in place as per ICC's rule.

India Playing XI vs Australia