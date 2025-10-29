Updated 29 October 2025 at 18:39 IST
SA vs ENG: Laura Wolvaardt Unleashes Batting Barrage Against England In ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal
Laura Wolvaardt smashed 169 off 143 balls in the Women's World Cup semifinal vs England, leading South Africa with a captain's knock against the Nat Sciver-Brunt-led side.
South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt went nuclear with the bat to deliver a splendid showcase against England Women in the ICC Women's World Cup semifinal match in Guwahati.
In a high-stakes clash where a seat in the final is on the line, the Proteas Women looked to deliver against the England Women at the ACA Stadium.
The SA-W skipper stepped in with intent and determination to pull off a historic knock. Laura Wolvaardt delivered a captain's knock as she troubled the England bowlers with her clinical performance.
Laura Wolvaardt Unleashes All-Out Batting Assault On England in W-CWC Semis Clash
After South Africa Women were put into bat first, Laura Wolvaardt played anchor with the bat as she came out to open alongside Tazmin Brits. Despite the Proteas Women losing wickets at key junctures, the SA-W skipper stood firm with intent and determination.
Captain Laura Wolvaardt put up a staggering 169 off 143 balls on the scoreboard, scoring 20 boundaries and four sixes. With a strike rate of 118.18, the SA-W opener delivered an all-out onslaught against the England Women.
Sixes and fours were raining down from the in-form batter's weapon as Wolvaardt continued to emerge as the needle mover of the team.
The crowd at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati witnessed an outright classic innings from the Proteas Women's skipper. Laura Wolvaardt was eventually dismissed off Bell's delivery, as a mistimed shot towards long-on was caught by Alice Capsey.
As Wolvaardt walked off, the England fielders congratulated her as she may have put them in close quarters of reaching the Women's World Cup final.
Laura Wolvaardt Made History With Her Century vs ENG-W
Laura Wolvaardt's splendid knock against England Women in the semifinal will be a treat to remember for cricket fans. The century has now etched her name in the golden letters of history.
Wolvaardt is now the first South African women's captain and the fourth overall to score a century in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup.
The South African skipper has also joined the ranks of Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, and Suzie Bates, among others, as she joins the list of cricketers with the most tons in Women's ODIs.
Laura Wolvaardt currently has ten centuries to her name and is tied with England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt. Australia's Meg Lanning currently holds the record with 15 tons, with India's Smriti Mandhana at second with 14 centuries.
