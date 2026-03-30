Iceland Cricket Hilariously TROLLS PSL 2026 Over Ball-Tampering Scandal Featuring Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman: 'We Are Pleased...'

PSL 2026: The Pakistan Super League has engulfed itself in another controversy, this time it is a ball-tampering scandal. During the game between the Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings on Sunday, Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman were caught on camera trying to alter the condition of the ball. The incident took place just before the final over of the game. The umpires spotted this and penalised the Qalandars. Eventually, the Kings won the game by four wickets.

‘Never had any ball tampering scandals in our inglorious history’

While PSL is facing backlash from all quarters, Iceland Cricket, known for their witty tweets, came up with another gem.

Iceland Cricket roasted PSL with a tweet that read: “We are pleased to report we have never had any ball tampering scandals in our inglorious history.”

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Muhammad Faisal, DIG (Operations, Lahore), has notified the PSL CEO of a serious violation of the security measures in place for the eight teams staying at a five-star hotel in the city.

Earlier, Zaman has denied ball-tampering charges after being found to have violated Article 41.3 of the PSL playing conditions, which prohibits any action that alters the condition of the ball.

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