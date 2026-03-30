India vs Pakistan 1996 WC Game Was FIXED? Ex-Cricketer Makes Shocking Admission After PSL's Ball-Tampering Controversy

PSL 2026: Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman was caught on camera tampering the ball during a Pakistan Super League game on Sunday and now former Pakistan cricketer Aamir Sohail has made a huge admission. Sohail, who was part of the Pakistan side during their golden era, claimed that even in the past the Men in Green won games because they tampered the ball. He also revealed that there was no planning or anything of that kind done.

Ind-Pak 1996 WC Game Was FIXED?

In fact, Sohail reckoned there was more to what met the eye in 1996 when then-captain Wasim Akram backed out on the eve of the quarter-final versus India at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. He questioned the timing of Akram pulling out of the high-octane encounter which India won by 39 runs. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who scored a brilliant 93 off 155 balls was the player of the match.

Here is the clip that is now going viral.

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Afridi and Zaman did it just before the final over of the game which was eventually bowled by Haris Rauf. The match was played between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings. The act by Afridi and Zaman were spotted by the umpire, who penalised the team by five runs bringing the target from 14 down to nine needed in the final over. Eventually, the Kings won the game by four wickets to go top of the table.

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