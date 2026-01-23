Updated 23 January 2026 at 21:19 IST
Iceland Cricket's Satirical Dig After Trump Confuses It For Greenland In Davos
President Donald Trump appeared to have confused Greenland and Iceland multiple times during his speech at Davos on January 21, 2026.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
President Donald Trump appeared to have confused Greenland and Iceland multiple times during his speech at Davos on January 21, 2026. Following the mix-up, it sparked a meme-fest on the internet, among them was Iceland Cricket's X account that countered Trump's confusion with humor.
Following Trump's speech, the country’s official cricket team account clarified on X that Iceland is 'volcanic rock in the north Atlantic surrounded by insignificant islands that don’t play cricket.'
However, it seems like the confusion is still there, as the official cricket team's account once again took to X to clear any confusion regarding Greenland and Iceland. This time, they even shared a picture of a map to make it easier to point out the difference.
ALSO READ- Abhishek Sharma Speaks Out On Embracing Rohit Sharma’s Spot For India In T20Is: 'There Is Always Pressure'
Advertisement
Iceland Cricket's Humorous Way To Clear Confusion Between Greenland And Iceland
The Iceland Cricket team's official X account posted a picture on January 23, 2026, marking Iceland as a 'cricket zone'. Meanwhile, the other areas surrounding Iceland were marked as 'no cricket land,' thus clearing any confusion one might have regarding Greenland and Iceland.
The X account wrote in their tweet, "In the light of recent political confusion about the identities of Iceland and Greenland, we feel the need to post again this map of our local geography."
Advertisement
Iceland Had Previously Reacted To Trump's Speech
After Trump's speech, the official account retweeted Trump's speech, and sarcastically wrote that the president must have seen their last week's tweet, where they said Venezuela has oil, Greenland has rare Earth minerals, whereas Iceland only has volcanoes, glaciers, and very average cricketers. Additionally, they added sarcastically that the confusion would be 'economically damaging.'
Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.