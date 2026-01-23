Iceland Cricket's Satirical Dig After Trump Confuses It For Greenland In Davos

President Donald Trump appeared to have confused Greenland and Iceland multiple times during his speech at Davos on January 21, 2026. Following the mix-up, it sparked a meme-fest on the internet, among them was Iceland Cricket's X account that countered Trump's confusion with humor.

Following Trump's speech, the country’s official cricket team account clarified on X that Iceland is 'volcanic rock in the north Atlantic surrounded by insignificant islands that don’t play cricket.'

However, it seems like the confusion is still there, as the official cricket team's account once again took to X to clear any confusion regarding Greenland and Iceland. This time, they even shared a picture of a map to make it easier to point out the difference.

Iceland Cricket's Humorous Way To Clear Confusion Between Greenland And Iceland

The Iceland Cricket team's official X account posted a picture on January 23, 2026, marking Iceland as a 'cricket zone'. Meanwhile, the other areas surrounding Iceland were marked as 'no cricket land,' thus clearing any confusion one might have regarding Greenland and Iceland.

The X account wrote in their tweet, "In the light of recent political confusion about the identities of Iceland and Greenland, we feel the need to post again this map of our local geography."

Iceland Had Previously Reacted To Trump's Speech