'If He Says He's Going To...': Grace Warns Father Matthew Hayden Over 'Naked Run' Remark, Thanks Joe Root For Scoring Gabba Ton

Australian legend Matthew Hayden managed to get out of fulfilling a bizarre promise. The Australian opener had promised that he would walk naked around the Melbourne Cricket Ground if English player Joe Root failed to register a ton in the ongoing Ashes Test series. However, Root's century in the 2nd Test at The Gabba saved Matthew Hayden from fulfilling this promise.

While reacting to this strange promise, Hayden's daughter, Grace Hayden, joked that she would disown her father if he ever made a promise like this in the future. Additionally, she thanked the English player for hitting a ton and saving her father from walking around naked at the MCG.

Grace Hayden Thanks Joe Root

The Australian opener's daughter, in an Instagram post, thanked the English player and shared that it was the first time she wished an English player to do well in the Ashes. Additionally, she even threatened to disown Matthew if he ever made such promises in the future.

She shared, "I was so grateful that Root scored a hundred. It was the first time in my life I wanted an Englishman to do well in an Ashes series. Root, oh my goodness, thank you from the bottom of my heart. I'm disowning my father if he says he's going to run naked around anything ever again."

Joe Root Slammed Unbeaten 138 Runs In 1st Innings For England

The English player achieved a career milestone in the 2nd test at The Gabba, as this was his first century on Australian soil. His unbeaten 138 runs off 206 balls powered his side to post 334 runs in the first innings, setting a record for the highest runs by a visiting side in the pink ball format on Australian soil.

The happiness, however, didn't last long as Australia showed a commendable performance and responded with 511 runs, establishing a substantial 177-run lead. The visitors' second innings yielded only 241 runs, with Root contributing only 15 runs.