'If he Was Not Captain...': Irfan Pathan Exposes Rohit Sharma's Controversial Interview With Shock Revelation

It came as a shock to many when Rohit Sharma announced his Test retirement, but honestly, rumours had started doing the rounds ever since he missed the fifth and final Test at Sydney Cricket Ground. While it was not clear what was the reason behind the call, as the official statement that came out back then was that he opted out of the game. But, was he dropped? While that is still unknown, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan, who interviewed Rohit back then has broken silence.

Pathan claims that the broadcasters asked him to support the then-India captain. Rohit averaged 6.20 in that series and was woefully out-of-form. Pathan reckoned given Rohit's form back the, he would not have been in the squad had he not been the captain.

‘His average in Test cricket that year was 6’

"Rohit Sharma is an amazing player in white-ball cricket, but his average in Test cricket that year was 6, so we said that if he was not the captain, he would not have had a place in the team, and this is true," Pathan said in a snippet shared by Lallantop.

"People say that we supported Rohit Sharma more than necessary. Of course, when someone comes to interview on your broadcasting channel, you will not misbehave with them, right? You have invited him, so you will behave politely. When Rohit came to interview, we were, of course, polite, and we had to show that, because he was our guest. So that was connected and said we were supporting him, but it was we who said...we had said that he should keep fighting, but that said, he should not have had a place in the playing XI. If he was not the captain of the team, he would have been dropped," he added.

Will Rohit Play 2027 ODI WC?

There are speculations over will he play the next 50-overs WC or not.