'If India Lose The World Cup, The Only Reason...': Mohammad Kaif Gives Massive Statement On Team India's Chances Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

India is set to start their T20 World Cup campaign on February 7, 2026, with a clash against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup, India will go into the marquee tournament as the favorites to lift the trophy, while the team will be aiming to script history by defending the title.

On February 6, 2026, former India star Mohammad Kaif, on his YouTube channel, weighed in on the hosts' chances of winning the tournament and shared what could potentially become a hindrance for them. Additionally, the former player also pointed out that fielding could play a crucial role in the upcoming tournament.

Mohammad Kaif Highlights What Could Potentially Hinder Team India

In his video, Kaif shared that the players' unforeseen injuries and inability to field their best due to the same could likely become a reason for India's doom in the T20 World Cup. On the other hand, Mohammad Kaif also expressed his confidence in the current Team India and explained that no other team in the tournament is strong enough to beat the hosts.

Kaif shared, "If India lose the World Cup, the only reason can be injury. If all players are fit, no one has the strength to beat India. They are a very solid team and way ahead. If players are injured and can't play their best XI, especially in bowling, only ten they can lose. There is still a replacement in batting. But if Harshit does not play, then there is no fast bowler as backup."

He further added, "When New Zealand and South Africa came here, our bowlers were hit. The fast bowling is slightly weak in that sense. We have spinners, batters, and finishers. Fast bowling and backup is questionable. If Harshit is uninjured, it is bad news."

Harshit Rana Might Miss Out The Upcoming World Cup