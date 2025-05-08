'If My Body...': MS Dhoni Stumps All With Revelation of His Retirement Plan; Will he be CSK Captain in IPL 2026?

KKR vs CSK, IPL 2025: Even before the Chennai versus Kolkata game on Wednesday, MS Dhoni confidently said that he knows the Eden Gardens better than most as he has played a lot of cricket at the iconic ground while growing up. Obviously, Dhoni has had good memories at the venue and Wednesday was no different as he held his nerves to take his side over the line and knock out the home side and the defending champions. While it must have been heartbreak for the fans at the Eden Gardens, they wouldn't have mind Dhoni emerging as the match-winner in front of their eyes - probably for the last time.

Will Dhoni Retire From IPL After This Season?

But again, was it his last appearance at the Eden Gardens, will he retire after IPL 2025 - these were the questions that started doing the rounds after Dhoni took CSK over the line, remaining unbeaten on 18* off 17 balls. His six off the first ball off the final over seemed to shut the door for Kolkata - a very crucial hit in the context of the game. As expected, Dhoni was asked after the game about his future plans?

‘Nothing to decide as of now’

"This IPL gets over, then I have to work for the next 6-8 months to see if my body is able to take this kind of pressure. Nothing to decide as of now, but the love and affection I get everywhere is excellent," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.