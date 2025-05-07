IPL 2025: CSK Edges Past KKR By Two Wickets In Close Finish, Defending Champions On The Brink Of Elimination

IPL 2025: The Chennai Super Kings have secured a huge win over the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. The loss could be troublesome for the defending champions as they are all but out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race. CSK have defeated KKR by two wickets.

KKR All But Out AS CSK Win By 2 Wickets At Eden Gardens

The Chennai Super Kings looked wobbly in the start after both openers had to depart for a duck. Urvil Patel made a difference on his debut as he smacked an 11-ball 31 to bring the momentum back. R Ashwin was dismissed at eight runs while Jadeja fell at 19 runs.

Dewald Brevis became a troublemaker for KKR as he delivered a solid 25-ball 52 knock. Shivam Dube and skipper MS Dhoni stood firm on their partnership, but Dube was ultimately dismissed at 45. Noor Ahmad was also taken down at two, courtesy of Rinku Singh's precision fielding. In the end, Anshul Kamboj struck the winning boundary to seal the win for CSK as they defeated KKR by two wickets.

KKR looked firm in terms of bowling as Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy picked up timely wickets. Both of them picked up two wickets each. While Vaibhav Arora got smacked during their spell, he picked up three wickets during the play. Moeen Ali also managed to take a scalp for the side.

KKR Tried To Go Hard But CSK Resisted Them With Ease

Kolkata Knight Riders came in to bat first after winning the Toss and put up a decent display with the bat. Batters like skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell displayed composure under pressure as they picked up 26 and 38 runs, respectively. Skipper Rahane missed out on his well-deserved half-century by just two runs. Most of the KKR batters had to battle their way through the play to get crucial runs. Manish Pandey looked strong as he stood unbeaten and scored 36 runs. By the end of the first innings, KKR scored 179.