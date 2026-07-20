'If There's No Noise, There's No Fun': Rohit Sharma Shuts Down ODI Retirement Talks After Lord's Heroics

Rohit Sharma's ODI career became the subject of speculation ahead of the Lord's game. The ODI series was evenly poised after two intense matches, but the attention in the decider shifted to Rohit as his potential retirement took the centre stage.

Rohit Sharma Issues No-nonsense Response To Retirement Rumours

Rohit answered in style to his critics and became the first Indian batter to score an ODI hundred at Lord's. Earlier, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia already cleared the air on Rohit's future and now Rohit has clarified his stance on his ODI retirement.

In an interaction with BCCI's media team, Rohit said, "My job is with the bat. Come and play, represent my country. That's what I have been told to do since I made my debut. That's what I am going to do. Since I made my debut, the noise was there. Till the time I am going to be there, the noise will be there. It doesn't matter to me. What matters is what I do on the field. I want to try and contribute to the success of the team. That's all my focus is.

"If there is no noise, there is no fun. My job is inside. Their job is outside. That's how I look at it."

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Despite Rohit's heroics, India couldn't get the job done and lost the ODI series decider by 27 runs. Despite valiant contributions from both Virat Kohli and captain Shubman Gill, the Men In Blue failed to defeat England and lost the ODI series 1-2.