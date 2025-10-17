'If Tiger Woods Can...': AB De Villiers Breaks Silence on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's 2027 World Cup Dream Amid Retirement Talks

Ind vs Aus: Spotlight would be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as they get set to make their international comeback after months. As they get ready to play their first game in months in Perth's Optus stadium on Sunday (October 19), former South African legend AB De Villiers has given his two cents on the comeback of the Indian stalwarts. The SA legend compares iconic golfer Tiger Woods with Rohit and Kohli and cites thye example of how the former made a stunning comeback.

‘2027 World Cup is probably their main target’

"If Tiger Woods comes back and makes a few shots, I'm just happy he's playing. Same with these two. They know what they still want to achieve; the 2027 World Cup is probably their main target. I just wish them all the success and a fantastic end to their careers, whenever that may finish," he said at the Launch of Test Twenty, a proposed fourth format of the game.

Spotlight on Ro-Ko

During the team's first net session in Perth, Kohli and Rohit looked to be sharp as they middled most of the balls.